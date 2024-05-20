Kazakhstan and China have similar positions on many issues, Foreign Minister Nurtleu

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Murat Nurtleu and Wang Yi held talks today and signed several bilateral agreements in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh Minister said strengthening of good neighbourliness between Kazakhstan and China is the country’s key priority that fully conforms to the interests of the two states and contributes to peace and stability in the region.

He stressed despite challenges the countries have similar positions on issues of the international agenda proven by the level of cooperation within the framework of the UN, CICA, and other international organizations.

Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and China rose by 30% to hit a record 41 billion US dollars in 2023. Kazakhstan ranks among the top 5 largest investors in Kazakhstan. Tens of projects worth over 7 billion US dollars were developed so far.