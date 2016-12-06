Kazakhstan and China launched plant of processing oil-bearing crops

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during the national teleconference with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the plant on processing of oil-bearing crops "Taiynsha-Mai" has been launched today in North Kazakhstan region.

"Dear Nursultan Abishevich! Today we launch the first stage of the plant on processing of 300 thousand tons of seeds of oil-bearing crops. Our project is one of the first in the cooperation with Chinese partner Sian Aitszu", - shareholder of Taiynsha-Mai LLP Saken Mukhamediyev noted. The goods produced will be exported to China.

President of the Chinese corporation Jia Hay expressed gratitude to the Head of state for creating favorable conditions for developing business.

"Dear Mister President! I would like to express gratitude and recognition for creation of the favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan and support of foreign investors. Thanks to your attention to development of the agro-industrial complex, we came to the market of Kazakhstan and today we are launching Kazakhstan-Chinese plant of processing of oil-bearing crops. We plan to build 8 projects additionally under our brand", - Jia Hay told.

"Kazakhstan and China are going to carry out fifty projects across. I am very glad that you began to release these products", - Nursultan Nazarbayev added.