Kazakhstan and China manage cooperation in the fields of culture and museum affairs

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with the director of the National Museum of China - director of the Department of international cooperation of the ministry of culture and tourism of the People's Republic of China Gao Zheng, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the field of culture and museum affairs, exchanged views on the prospects for its further development, and also discussed the issue of opening cultural centers of of Kazakhstan and China.

Nuryshev highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral cultural relations and the importance of the recent agreement on opening cultural centers. He also noted the importance of exchanging experience in the field of preservation and restoration of historical and cultural heritage.

Also during the meeting, the parties discussed upcoming events within the framework of the “The Kazakhstan tourism year in China” as well as plans of the National Museum of Kazakhstan to hold exhibitions in three cities of China this fall.

For his part, Zheng informed about the current activities of the National Museum of China, ongoing events and further plans for the development of international cooperation, and also focused on the importance of the issues raised and expressed the Chinese side’s readiness for active interaction.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed on close cooperation on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda.