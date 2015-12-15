Kazakhstan and China set the example of cooperation in production capacity - Li Keqiang

ZHENGZHOU. KAZINFORM - During the 14th session of the Council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang stressed that Kazakhstan and China set the example of cooperation in the field of production capacities.

"We need to create a platform for cooperation in the sphere of production capacity. All SCO member states are at a critical stage of industrialization and modernization. We are facing urgent tasks of improving infrastructure and productive activities (...) China is ready for reaching the set tasks. Our country has mature technology and high-quality production capacity. Our states could jointly build factories engaged in the production and processing," he said. According to his words, China and Kazakhstan have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of production facilities, set up an interdepartmental working mechanism, started to form the fund of industrial cooperation, and compiled a list of 52 priority projects (including car assembly and production of polypropylene). The countries have already implemented more than 10 projects in the field of pharmaceuticals, transportation, steel, metallurgy and cement," said Li Keqiang. It bears to remind that Kazakhstani delegation to the SCO CHG meeting is led by Prime Minister Karim Massimov. Along with representatives of the SCO member states (China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), the summit of heads of government has also invited delegations of observer countries: Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan.