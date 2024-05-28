Kazakhstan and China set to boost mutual trade

The Kazakh business delegation led by Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev arrived in Nanjing, China, to visit the Jiangsu-Central Asia Trading Center site, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The large-scale project is being realized in cooperation with SOHO Holdings Group, the Trade and Integration Ministry said.

Kazakhstan and China agreed on building a multifunctional Jiangsu-Central Asia Center in March. QazTrade and Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of the countries. The parties agreed on cooperation in the construction of a trading center in China’s Jiangsu province to showcase Kazakhstani goods and commodities from Central Asia in the future.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

The Minister also held meetings with the representatives of the company and surveyed a four-storey trade pavilion of Kazakhstan and potentially goods from Central Asian countries.

11 buildings in the territory of the developed district of Nanjing will be built under the project. All the facilities are purposed to feature new businesses, including cross-border trade.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

China is Kazakhstan’s strategic trading partner. The Head of State set a task to increase mutual trade between Kazakhstan and China up to 100 billion US dollars. The Central Asia-Jiangsu project will help Kazakhstani commodity producers enter China’s market and give an impetus to expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Kazakh Ministry said.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

The center covers 2,000 square meters with one building designated for Kazakhstani goods. The first floor will tell bout Kazakhstan, its culture and peculiarities. The second floor will display domestic agricultural products, industrial goods, etc. the rest floors will settle offices of Kazakhstani companies.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

The official opening of the trading center is set for September

Kazakhstan will coordinate the work of the Central Asia - Jiangsu center which will serve as a business platform and boost trade and economic ties, and cultural exchange between Central Asia and China.