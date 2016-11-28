EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 28 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and China set up agricultural investment fund

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and China intend to create a joint agricultural investment fund, Kazinform reports.

    Creation of the Kazakhstan-Chinese investment fund in the field of agricultural industry is provided by the Cooperation Memorandum between JSC National Export and Investments Agency KAZNEX INVEST of the Ministry for Investments and Development of the RoK and Asia-Pacific Food Fund (APOFCO).

    The document was signed today by the Chairman of the Board of JSC KAZNEX INVEST Borisbiy Zhangurazov and President of APOFCO Gao Dalin in the presence of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the RoK Askar Mamin.  

    APOFCO corporation includes 12 affiliate companies. The company is a leader in agricultural goods and services supply in China. APOFCO has established cooperation with Ukraine and Russia.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!