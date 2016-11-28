Kazakhstan and China set up agricultural investment fund

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and China intend to create a joint agricultural investment fund, Kazinform reports.

Creation of the Kazakhstan-Chinese investment fund in the field of agricultural industry is provided by the Cooperation Memorandum between JSC National Export and Investments Agency KAZNEX INVEST of the Ministry for Investments and Development of the RoK and Asia-Pacific Food Fund (APOFCO).

The document was signed today by the Chairman of the Board of JSC KAZNEX INVEST Borisbiy Zhangurazov and President of APOFCO Gao Dalin in the presence of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the RoK Askar Mamin.

APOFCO corporation includes 12 affiliate companies. The company is a leader in agricultural goods and services supply in China. APOFCO has established cooperation with Ukraine and Russia.