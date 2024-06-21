Kazakhstan and China to boost flights to 124 per week

The civil aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and China held talks as part of the 1st China-Central Asia (C5+1) Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference in Xi'an, China. The parties agreed to increase the number of flights up to 124 per week and perform cargo flights without any limits on destinations and frequencies, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh civil aviation committee.

At the same time, the number of air carriers expanded adding new destinations. Kazakhstani companies gained the right to perform an infinite number of flights to the destinations on Hainan Island (Sanya and Haikou cities) and granted the fifth, sixth and seventh freedoms rights, it said in a statement.

For the first time ever, the two countries established the open sky regime to perform 42 fifth freedom flights per week. Kazakhstan is one of the few countries to be granted the right to operate the fifth freedom flights.

China is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in many areas. Expanding the legal framework for carrying out flights between the two nations is an important step for further development of cooperation.