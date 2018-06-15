Kazakhstan and China to jointly launch 500 projects worth KZT 1.5 trln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "This year the Government plans to launch 500 joint projects of Kazakhstan and China to the amount of KZT 1.5 trillion," Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev told the joint sitting of the Parliament's Chambers.

"Kazakhstan's export of agricultural products to China stands today at USD 150 mln. We can supply products worth billion dollars. As you know, China's market is entirely limited by quota. We have an opportunity to boost export of farm products up to USD 1 bln that will also let raise the productive capacity of the country's agriculture sector," Sagintayev said.

The PM stated that the task is set to increase the agro-industrial production by 2.5 times by 2022.



"We can achieve this goal. We had 23 projects in 2016 under the public private partnership jointly with China. Last year we implemented 194 projects worth KZT 400 bln. We plan to launch 500 projects to the amount of KZT 1.5 trln until the end of the year. All this will lead to the economic diversification," the PM resumed.