Kazakhstan and China vow to step up media coop

BEIJING. KAZINFORM 26 agreements were signed at the 1st Media Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Information Office of China's State Council and authorized bodies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed three memos of mass media cooperation. Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Nurgul Mauberlinova signed the document on behalf of Kazakhstan.

Media structures of China and SCO member states signed the rest 23 agreements.







Kazinform International News Agency and Foreign Languages Publication and Distribution Administration (China International Publishing Group) inked a memorandum of intent.



About 140 mass media representatives of SCO member states took part in the event.



Last June at the Astana SCO Summit, China's President Xi Jinping voiced an idea to build a mass media cooperation mechanism of SCO member states and convoke the 1st SCO Media Summit.