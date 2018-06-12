Kazakhstan and China vow to strengthen cultural and scientific ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China will strengthen humanitarian exchanges and ties between the nations, the joint statement adopted following the talks of Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping as of June 7, 2018 reads.

The parties agreed on broadening cooperation between the mass media, promoting academic exchanges, strengthening cooperation in mutual translations of literary works and films, arranging visits of literary and art groups. The sides will also cement cooperation in spheres such as education, healthcare, sport, tourism.

The countries will further strengthут cooperation and maintain continuity in the Silk Road cultural heritage cooperation and promote expansion of cooperation in sphere of restoration of ancient monuments, joint archeological research, etc., the statement runs.



Kazakhstan and China will study new cooperation models and projects in the sphere of scientific and technical and information technologies, promote cooperation of scientific research institutes and universities, the Kazakh MFA's press service said.