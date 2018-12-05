Kazakhstan and Croatia to give mutual guarantees for investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's plenary session the Kazakh Majilis has approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of Croatia on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and the Protocol to the Agreement".

The Agreement is developed from the model concept of the OECD. Such international treaties give guarantees to international investors; afford ground to fairly divide rights for taxation between the two countries.



The Agreement will let fix marginal rate on passive incomes such as dividends, rates of interest and royalties, and give legal framework to settling tax disputes between the agencies of the two states.



As stated there, for the past 10 years the commodity turnover between the two countries reached KZT 1.4 bln. The mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Croatia significantly rose in 2017 to stand at USD 317 mln. In 2016, the total sales between the two nations hit USD 38.5 mln.