Kazakhstan and Czech MFAs discussed cooperation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - November 21 in Astana Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov met with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek who has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, FMA press service reported.

The Foreign Ministers considered the topical issues and perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of machine engineering, energy, green economy, agriculture, military industrial complex, education, healthcare, tourism and the issues of interaction of Kazakhstan with European Union and Eurasian Economic Union.

During the negotiations Yerlan Idrissov noted that Czech Republic is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan and an important EU member which has a significant potential in trade, industrial and investment spheres. He told about the advantages of the investment climate in Kazakhstan and encouraged the Czech business community to participate in Kazakhstan-Czech business forums which are being held now in Astana and Almaty.

"Our joint work must actively facilitate the direct dialogue and partnership between our businesses", Yerlan Idrissov emphasized.

Yerlan Idrissov also underlined that Czech Republic is one of the most popular destinations among Kazakhstan tourists and students. At the moment over 2 thousand Kazakhstan citizens are now studying in Czech universities. More than 100 thousand Kazakhstan tourists visit Czech Republic every year.

In reply Zaoralec congratulated Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of independence and noted the "impressive achievements of the country during this period". He underlined that Czech Republic was the fourth EU country which ratified the agreement between Kazakhstan and EU about enlarged partnership and cooperation and supported Kazakhstan's candidacy for the post of the member of UN Security Council for 2017-2018. He also informed that his country would take part in EXPO-2017. "We highly value the relations with Kazakhstan", Czech Foreign Minister said.

The parties spoke about importance to continue promoting interparliamentary and interregional cooperation as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts between the two countries. Стороны также обозначили важность дальнейшего развития межпарламентского и межрегионального сотрудничества, а также культурно-гуманитарных контактов между двумя странами.

After the talks in the Foreign Ministry in Astana the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding for Cooperation was signed between the RoK Presidential Academy of Public Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic.