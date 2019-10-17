Kazakhstan and Czech Republic debate prospects for further cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Radek Vondráček, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties focused on the current state and prospects for Kazakhstan-Czech Republic cooperation, also multilateral collaboration within Kazakhstan–EU, Central Asia–EU, Central Asia and Visegrad Four (Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia).

Tokayev congratulated on Radek Vondráček on 20th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, 20th anniversary of NATO accession and the country’s forthcoming Foundation Day. He also pointed out adherence to further development of ties between the two nations for the republic is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU.

In his turn, Radek Vondráček expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality and highly appreciated the country’s reforms.