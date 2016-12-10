Kazakhstan and Czech Republic to jointly explore and produce uranium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Czech Republic express mutual interest and intentions to develop relations in nuclear industry.

In Astana Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev and Chairman of the Board of JSC Uranium Industry Milan Klechki signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and interaction between the two companies.

The parties agreed to build up partnership, based on the principles of mutual interest. According to the document the companies plan to develop long-term cooperation in the projects of nuclear and fuel cycle. In particular, special focus will be placed on geological exploration, production and processing of uranium, recultivation, marketing and sale of uranium products.

Also, according to the memorandum Kazatomprom and Uranium Industry intend to exchange experience, to jointly execute projects on implementation of innovative technologies, research activities, and preservation and improvement of the environment.

JSC NAC Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan's national operator of uranium and its compounds, rare metals, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, special equipment, technologies and materials of dual purpose.

The main activities of the company are geological exploration, uranium production, production of nuclear fuel cycle, power, science, social security and training.