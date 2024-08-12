Kazakhstan and Egypt: New horizons in tourism cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sherif Fathy Ali Attyah and handed him a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ermek Marzhikpayev, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The Kazakh side reconfirmed its readiness to work together to achieve dynamic and comprehensive development of relations between the two countries in the coming years.

Every year, the number of Kazakh tourists visiting Egypt is increasing, and Sharm el-Sheikh has become an important destination. The Kazakh side is also ready to provide hospitality and accept tourists and travelers from Egypt. Today, citizens of 82 countries can visit Kazakhstan without a visa, an international air traffic is carried out on 108 routes to 29 countries.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Egypt has reached 30 per week, and it is planned to increase the number up to 48. Air Astana, SCAT, FlyArystan, Egypt Air, Red Sea and Nile Air annually transport more than 190,000 tourists to the tourist regions of Egypt through the airports of Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay.

Taking this opportunity, Kazakh diplomat invited the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt to be an honorary guest at the V World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana on September 8-13. It is expected that about 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the Nomad Games, and more than 100,000 tourists will visit the capital of Kazakhstan.

The parties noted that Kazakhstan and Egypt have been united for centuries by a rich historical and cultural heritage. In addition, they thoroughly discussed the issues of joint trusteeship over more than 150 ancient monuments built by our glorious ancestors – the Kipchak Mamluks on the land of Ancient Egypt.

Currently, the Embassy of Kazakhstan is working on a Tourists Roadmap, together with Mamluk scholars of Al-Mansur University.