Kazakhstan and EU agreed to continue strengthening of mutual understanding in political and economic spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 15th sitting of the Cooperation Committee "Kazakhstan-EU" took place in Astana. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vasilenko headed the delegation of Kazakhstan, Head of Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service Mr. Toivo Klaar led the EU's delegation.

Representatives of different state bodies and organizations of Kazakhstan including the Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Investment and Development, Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Civil Service Affairs, Supreme Court, Prosecutor General's Office, etc. took part in the sitting.

The participants of the sitting discussed the relevant issues of trade and mutual investments, development of energy and transport, ensuring protection of environment and the issues of regional cooperation. The sides also touched upon the issues of combatting new threats, the issues of ensuring protection of human rights. The implementation of the updated EU strategy for Central Asia and the results of the EU-CA Conference in Astana were considered as well.

"Speaking at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the EU would become the foundation for increasing the trade turnover and attraction of European investments. Therefore we will pay special attention to realization of the potential of the agreements in the trade and economic and other spheres," R. Vasilenko said.

It was also noted that implementation of the historic document for both parties will symbolize a new stage of bilateral partnership and help in significant expansion of the horizons of cooperation and open up new opportunities of cooperation in all spheres of the mutual interest.

"We agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in the spheres of economy, investments, energy, environment protection, transport, new technologies and in development of bilateral trade," the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan added.

"The agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU is a document of the new generation and the first of its kind signed between the EU and the Central Asian country," T. Klaar said.