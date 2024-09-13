Kazakhstan and EU debate development of regional transportation and logistics cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the European Union Special Representative on Central Asia Terhi Hakala who participated in the 5th World Nomad Games as an honorary guest, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the conversation, they discussed matters related to further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation, including through the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko brought to the attention of the EU Special Representative the importance of the earliest start of negotiations between Brussels and Astana on Visa Facilitation Agreement.

Moreover, the interlocutors discussed plans for the upcoming period and preparations for bilateral and multilateral events. The parties highlighted the importance of deepening regional cooperation in areas such as transportation and logistics, specifically the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, environmental protection, and other fields.

Terhi Hakala expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the invitation to the World Nomad Games, noting the grand opening ceremony and the high quality of the sports events, where she was able to experience the “spirit of the nomads.”

The parties agreed to continue their active dialogue aimed at implementing joint projects and events across the entire spectrum of Kazakh-European relations.