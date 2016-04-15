Kazakhstan and EU looking for alternative ways of export

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union is looking for alternative routes to export its products to the market of Kazakhstan, the European Commissioner Phil Hogan said at a press conference in the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday.

"The EU exports a lot of products to Kazakhstan. (...) I believe that the flow of exports could be increased if we were able to solve the issues regarding customs duties, tariffs, transport routes. Of course, the situation related to the Russian embargo does not help in this case. And today we and the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan discussed alternative routes to export European products to the market of Kazakhstan. The same is true for products from Kazakhstan, which is sent to the EU," Hogan said.

In turn, the head of the agricultural agency of our country Assylzhan Mamytbekov noted that Kazakhstan traditionally supplies grain and oil seeds to European markets.



"I want to note that the European countries are buying Kazakh wheat as a high-protein product, which improves the local grain. Especially I would like to note that about 100-200 thousand tons of organic wheat are annually supplied by Kazakhstan to the EU. It is certified by the Swiss and other companies that have the appropriate certification in the EU," the minister added.



In general, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, the volume of agricultural products exported from Kazakhstan to the EU amounted to 219.8 million dollars.

Source: www.primeminister.kz