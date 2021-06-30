EN
    Kazakhstan and EU: new horizons of academic cooperation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st Kazakhstan -European Education Forum, initiated by the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry, Delegation of the EU to Kazakhstan and International Programs Centre, kicked off on June 30.

    Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson, ambassadors of EU nations, and representatives of Kazakhstani and European universities, experts and journalists took part in the high-level meeting.

    The forum focused on global trends in development of higher education amid new challenges, expansion of internationalization, direction for further academic cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and EU.

