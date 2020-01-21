Kazakhstan and EU pledge to expand cooperation

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM On Monday, January 20, the European Union and Kazakhstan held the 17th meeting of the Cooperation Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi headed the country's delegation while Foreign and European Affairs Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman led the EU delegation. Croatia took over the presidency of the European Union, namely the Council of the European Union, in the first half of 2020.

The parties focused on the ways for deepening political, trading, economic and investment cooperation and shared views on the global situation.

The talks also debated preparations for the forthcoming official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels mid-February this year.

Another highlight is that the same day the EU Council made a decision to complete the process of ratification of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

«All 28 member nations of the European Union ratified the EPCA,» the Kazakh FM told a press conference.

The new generation agreement signed in December 2015 and applied provisionally since May 2016 is expected to take effect on March 1.

In his turn, Gordan Grlic Radman greeted the measures of political modernization, initiated by the Kazakh President. He also agreed that the expansion of trade and economic ties is the priority area for EU-Kazakhstan cooperation.

He also hailed the launch of the EU-Kazakhstan High-Level Platform of dialogue on economic and business matters chaired by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

As part of his working trip to Brussels the Kazakh FM met with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and MEPs, members of the European Group of Friends of Kazakhstan.

Notably, the EU is the key trading and investment partner of Kazakhstan.