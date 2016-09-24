‘Kazakhstan and EXPO 2017' roadshow held in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 23, Astana EXPO 2017 National Company and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan held a roadshow event devoted to promotion of the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition. Those contributing to the organization of the event were the representatives of the Ministry of Investments and Development, Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber and tour operators of Kazakhstan.

Over 30 tourist companies of Japan attended the event.



The roadshow enabled the participants to learn more about the preparation for the EXPO 2017, the events to be held during the exhibition etc.\



The organizers unveiled the EXPO 2017 tourist package for Japanese companies and the tours which include visits to the sights of Astana and neighbor regions.



The Japanese tour operators were invited to join the information tours devoted to the exhibition.



During the roadshow, the Japanese tour operators highly appraised tourist potential of Kazakhstan and EXPO 2017 and expressed their interest in establishment of cooperation for promoting joint projects inn tourism.







