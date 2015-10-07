Kazakhstan and Finland hold political consultations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Finland have held political consultations in Astana city.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazakhstani side was represented by Aigul Kuspan, director of the Department of Europe under the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Finnish side - director general of the Department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland Terhi Hakala. The meeting stated the high level of the Kazakh-Finnish cooperation, both bilateral and within international organizations. The sides have exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues of international and regional agenda.