Kazakhstan and Germany agree to develop low carbon economic strategy

BERLIN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister for Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagalyev and Head of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety have inked a joint statement of intent on cooperation in the field of green economy and development of long-range low-carbon economic strategy, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The document was signed within the framework of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Berlin.

M. Mirzagaliyev had talks with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

The parties have considered the issues related to climate change. In particular, M. Mirzagaliyev informed that the Ministry’s one of the main goals is to ensure Kazakhstan’s transfer to low-carbon development and green economy. Thus, the Ministry is to work out the Low-carbon Development Strategy until 2050.

Kazakh Minister outlined success experience of joint work on geological-prospecting project in the territory of Kazakhstan. In addition, he invited German businesses to invest in geological-prospecting sector.

Mr. Mirzagaliyev expressed interest in adopting German practices in managing national nature parks.