Kazakhstan and Germany discuss prospects for strengthening transport and logistics cooperation

The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Angela Titzrath, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HHLA, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

During the conversation with the CEO of HHLA (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG), the prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in the transport and logistics sector, were discussed.

Noting the company's key role in the development of transport and logistics in Germany, the Head of State welcomed HHLA's decision to open a branch in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this industry is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan, as the country intends to strengthen its position as a key transit hub in Eurasia.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan's interest in obtaining financing for the purchase of new dry and liquid cargo tankers and the modernization of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk on the Caspian Sea, was noted.

HHLA is a leading European logistics company with an extensive network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn, Trieste and intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe.