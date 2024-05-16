Kazakhstan and Germany keen to implement new joint projects

The 40th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club, which included First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Chairwoman of the Board of the German Eastern Business Association Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser, was held at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In addition to government officials, the event featured representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as CEOs of German companies, including CLAAS, CT AGRO GmbH, Knauf International GmbH, Atlas International GmbH, and more.

In his welcoming address, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan highlighted that Germany is the most significant trade, economic, and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Over the past few years, the Republic of Kazakhstan has ascended to the ranks of the 50 leading foreign trade partners of Germany.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Roman Sklyar posited that the inclusion of Kazakhstan in the list of 34 states with which the Federal Government of Germany has a preferential procedure for investment guarantees is an important signal of recognition of high political stability and security of investments in our country.

In turn, Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser observed that Kazakhstan is one of the most significant partners of Germany in Central Asia. The main objective of the German delegation’s arrival in Kazakhstan is to reach an agreement on the implementation of specific joint projects in agro-industrial as well as mining-metallurgical complexes, energy, transport and logistics sectors.

Photo credit: gov.kz

“Germany is actively seeking partners abroad, with Kazakhstan identified as a priority area for expanding cooperation. The purpose is to produce products with a high level of added value and to contribute to the development of industrial projects in Kazakhstan,” she stressed.

In addition, the meeting included a presentation by Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, and a discussion with Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council. The meeting also included a presentation by Hovsep Voskanyan, Head of the Representative Office of the German Economy in Central Asia.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Furthermore, Roman Sklyar convened with representatives of the German economic delegation, which included the heads of 15 German companies. The parties engaged in a discourse, identified pivotal aspects of collaboration, and deliberated potential avenues for intensifying partnership across various sectors of the economy.