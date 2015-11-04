Kazakhstan and Great Britain signed 46 agreements totaling USD 13 bln

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Great Britain signed 46 agreements totaling 13 bln US dollars within the framework of the visit of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev to the country, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Thus, the agreements amounting to USD 9 bln were signed at the sitting of the intergovernmental commission.

Besides, it was informed that six agreements totaling USD 1,250 bln were signed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

Moreover, the agreements totaling about USD 3 bln were signed within the framework of the Kazakh-British Business Council.