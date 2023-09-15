Kazakhstan and India discuss civil nuclear energy cooperation issues

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission – Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Atomic Energy.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy. The parties stressed that the two countries have been successfully cooperating in the field of civil nuclear energy since 2009 and agreed to support the organization of training courses and exchanges in this field in order to enhance the experience of joint research and specialists in the future, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

In addition, the parties noted the great prospect of using radioisotopes in the pharmaceutical field, in particular, in the development of treatment and detection of malignant diseases at early stages.

At the end of the conversation, Zhalgasbayev briefed the Speaker on the main points of State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as political and economic reforms carried out in the country.