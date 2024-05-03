Kazakhstan and India focus on development of water resources cooperation

Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, met with Akshay Bhardwaj, the Vice President, JWIL Infra Ltd, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed projects related to drinking water, irrigation, wastewater treatment and industrial waters, and exchanged views on investment cooperation in the field of water resources development.

In addition, the parties discussed possible ways to finance infrastructure projects.

JWIL Infra Ltd, a distinguished entity within the esteemed OP Jindal Group since its inception in 2006, stands as a comprehensive water management enterprise. Specializing in turnkey solutions for projects encompassing drinking water, irrigation, wastewater, and industrial effluent treatment, JWIL has implemented projects across diverse geographies, including India, Africa, and South Asia. Boasting in-house design, engineering, and execution capabilities, the company leverages the formidable financial strength of the OP Jindal Group.