Kazakhstan and India improve communication in tax sphere
The new edition of the Convention was approved by the RoK Government Decree №340 as of April 10, 2014.
Along with other additions to the document, the article 27 "Exchange of Information" was supplemented with a new item which stipulates that the information received by either of the parties "may be used for other purposes" (not only associated with assessment or ley, forced collection or legal prosecution or study of appeal claims in respect of taxes). The article specifies that either of the countries shall not refuse to provide the requested information only because the information is held by a bank or any other financial institution, nominal holder or a person acting as agent or attorney, and because the information concerns the person who is vested with the right of ownership.)
During the signature ceremony the parties also discussed the outlooks for cooperation in the spheres of trade, energy, promotion of investments, development of production industry, transport and logistics, mining industry and tourism in the context of EXPO-2017.