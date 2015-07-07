Kazakhstan and India to launch joint project on drilling of oil well

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and India will launch a joint project on drilling of the first oil well with the participation of Indian investments in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi informed today.

"I could not find a better place for a meeting than Nazarbayev University," N. Modi said giving a lecture in Nazarbayev University within his visit to Kazakhstan.

"I have come to Kazakhstan to begin a new era of our relations in Central Asia. India is ready to invest in a new successful partnership with Kazakhstan. We are going to work not just in the sphere of minerals, but energy, industry, pharmaceutics, textile, engineering, small and medium-sized business," he added.

According to him, India is also interested in cooperation in such spheres as agriculture and dairy production and in the sphere of traditional medicine.

"We also want to invest in oil refineries, petrochemical products and plants on production of mineral fertilizers and in information and communication technologies to create favorable conditions for the youth. Today, a center of advanced technologies equipped with super computer from India is opened in Astana," Prime Minister of India noted.

India would also like to develop cooperation in the space sphere, Narendra Modi stressed.