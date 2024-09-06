Kazakhstan and International Labor Organization focus on prospects of international labor standards cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, who paid his first official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ILO. They also discussed matters of improving labor legislation, social protection and ensuring decent work.

Gilbert F. Houngbo highly commended President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address “Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Social Optimism”, including profound socio-economic transformation and comprehensive measures in the field of human rights protection aimed at building a fair society in Kazakhstan.

In this context, the head of the ILO thanked Kazakhstan for joining the Global Coalition for Social Justice, which is promoted by the Organization to prevent inequality and bring social justice issues to the forefront in global politics. In this regard, a possibility of holding regional and international events of the Coalition in Kazakhstan was discussed.

The Minister confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations in accordance with the ratified ILO conventions and improving national labor legislation in accordance with the recommendations of the Organization. He particularly noted the importance of interaction between the Government of Kazakhstan, and organizations of workers and employers based on principles of tripartism and social dialogue.

The parties expressed interest in resuming cooperation within the framework of the Decent Work Country Programme between Kazakhstan and the ILO. They also discussed prospects for increasing representation of Kazakhstan citizens among the Organization’s employees.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in order to strengthen labor standards and social justice.

The ILO was founded by the League of Nations on April 11, 1919. It is one of the oldest and most representative international organizations on labor relations. In 1946, it became the first specialized agency of the UN. The ILO’s headquarter is located in Geneva.

Kazakhstan has ratified 25 ILO Conventions (8 fundamental, 4 governance, 13 technical), the obligations under which have been implemented in the national legislation.