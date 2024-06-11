Kazakhstan and Interpol to develop Silver Notice project

The assets recovery committee of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office joined the working group on the development of the Silver Notice project to trace assets abroad, its chairman Nurdaulet Suindikov said in a documentary film Vozvratu podlezhit (Subject to return) broadcast by the Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said the project will help pursue assets across borders. The Interpol project, Silver Notice, will be gradually launched in Kazakhstan. The assets recovery committee of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office gained membership in the working group for the development of this project. The Council of Europe helped Kazakhstan leave for Europe to study the assets recovery expertise of Switzerland and Belgium. The country’s representative is staying in Europe now.

He added nearly 700,000,000 US dollars in assets and cash are subject to be recovered from abroad.

As earlier reported, the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan made the first documentary film Vozvratu podlezhit. Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Justice Minister Azamat Yeskarayev, chairman of the assets recovery committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office Nurdaulet Suindikov focused on the process of assets recovery and the results achieved in the documentary.