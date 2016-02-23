Kazakhstan and Iran discussed construction of seaport terminal in Bandar Abbas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC headed by company's president Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Iran on February 21-22.

As the press service of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC informs, A. Mamin held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of ministries and departments and companies working in the transport sphere during the visit.

In order to integrate Kazakhstan into the international transport and communication flows and establishment of the multimodal transport corridor titled "Eurasian transcontinental corridor", A. Mamin met with the Director General of Social Security Investment Company and the sides discussed the issues of joint construction of a terminal in the Bandar Abbas seaport and infrastructural facilities on the principle of dry port near Incheburun station on the Turkmen and Iranian border.

Besides, a meeting with the Director General of Raja Rail Transportation Company with the participation of the president of Patentes Talgo S.A. Company was held on delivery of 200 passenger cars produced by "Tulpar-Talgo" LLP for implementation of the program on development of the passenger transportation in Iran.

During the meeting with the director general of railways of Iran the parties considered the issues and discussed the plans on increasing the volume of transportation between Kazakhstan and Iran up to 2.5 mln tons in 2016.

The sides confirmed the intentions on creating favourable tariff conditions for increasing the volume of transportation using the new railway line Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran.

The parties also discussed the issues of organization and handling of container trains from China to Iran on a regular basis. The length of the route is over 9 thousand kilometers, which allows to deliver goods in 14 days, and it is significantly faster than by sea (30 days).

During the meeting the interlocutors also discussed the issues on activation of work on attraction of Russian export to Iran through the railroad line Uzen-Bereket-Gorgan.