TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:05, 08 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Iran facilitate visa regime for business

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan and Iran facilitate traveling for business," Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu said.


    "We have held negotiations on relaxing visa regime for nationals of Kazakhstan and Iran. We have signed a corresponding document to ease visa issuing for businessmen. We are also interested in alleviating travelling for the citizens of Kazakhstan and Iran. Certain steps are being made. I would like to note that Iran's principal position with regard to the neighboring states is to alleviate visa processing or to launch a completely visa free regime," he added.

    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
