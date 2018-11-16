Kazakhstan and Iran held consular consultations

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation consisting of representatives of the Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry took part in the 8th sitting of the consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Iran, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Director of consular service department of the Foreign Ministry Tauboldy Umbetbayev headed the Kazakh delegation.



Those gathered debated a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the sides agreed on issuing multiple entry visas for one year, each entry is for 30 days only, for drivers of transport companies.



Following the consultations, Kazakhstan and Iran signed the corresponding final protocol.