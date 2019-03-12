Kazakhstan and Iran mark 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A photography exhibition, dated to the 27th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Iran bilateral relations, unveiled in Astana, Kazinform reports.



Kazakhstan and Iran established diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992.



"In November 1990 Iranian Foreign Minister visited Almaty and announced Iran's intent to officially recognize the independence of Kazakhstan.

Later, as soon as Kazakhstan gained its independence on December 19, 1991 Iran officially recognized the country's independence and opened its embassy in Almaty on January 29, 1992. The exhibition features the most important events in the history of the two countries," Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Majiad Samadzadeh Saber said.







In his turn, director general of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov said, that Iran's Ambassador has arrived in Kazakhstan three months ago.











"We are glad to start new work with such a great event. Relations between Kazakhstan and Iran will develop further, especially, from the viewpoint of economy and mass media. For example, Kazinform and Iran's IRNA News Agency signed the partnership memorandum," Askar Umarov noted.







According to him, IRNA disseminates information, photographs and video about Kazakhstan in Iran via Kazinform.



"This exhibition gives an opportunity to enjoy the great historical photos, to show the life of the people of Iran and history of our relations for the past 27 years. Our historical and cultural ties are strong. We are the descendants of the Turkic-Iranian civilization. Happy Nauryz!," Umarov resumed.









