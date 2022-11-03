Kazakhstan and Iran sign memo to increase goods traffic up to 4 mln tons a year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the two-day visit to Iran Kazakh Deputy PM-Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin paid between October 31-November 1 the countries signed a memorandum to increase the goods traffic flow up to 4 mln tons a year, the PM’s press service reports.

Opportunities for Kazakhstani agricultural and industrial products to enter new markets, lifting barriers in the North-South existing route were the key issues of the talks held.

The nations enjoy traditionally warm, trust-based relations. High-level meetings held in June, September -October gave an impetus to promoting trade and economic partnership. Following the visits of the Heads of State the sides achieved some agreements and tasks were set aimed at speeding up Kazakhstan-Iran ties.





«Today Kazakhstan is ready to export wheat and barley, confectionary and baked goods, meat, vegetable oil and other goods. We are interested in boosting mutual sales of agricultural products with Iran up to USD 1 bln and entering the new markets of Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, East Africa,» Zhumangarin said at the meeting with the Iran’s Agriculture Minister.





