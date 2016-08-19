Kazakhstan and Iran to sign agreement on cooperation in sphere of maritime traffic in Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Iran will sign an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of maritime traffic in the Caspian Sea, the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan informed.

"The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan expects an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Iran on cooperation in the sphere of maritime traffic in the Caspian Sea to be signed this year," the statement reads.

As of today, the Ministry of Investment and Development has completed all the internal procedures on approval of the draft agreement and now it will be handed over to the Iranian side.

This international document will be the main legal framework for development of sea transportation between the seaports of Kazakhstan and Iran.

It should be noted that similar agreements have already been signed with all the other Caspian countries.