Kazakhstan and IsDB set to bolster cooperation

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy and IsDB Governor Nurlan Baibazarov held a strategic bilateral meeting with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Muhammad Al Jasser, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan to bolster the bilateral cooperation and the country's development projects, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Bank’s press service.

Deputy Prime Minister Baibazarov expressed his delight at hosting the IsDB President at this pivotal stage of the country's development trajectory. He underlined the government's proactive stance, ready to enhance collaboration with the IsDB Group to mobilize resources for sustainable national development projects.

Dr. Al Jasser reiterated IsDB's firm commitment to supporting Kazakhstan's development agenda. The discussions focused on key programs, including the Climate Resilient Water Resources Development Program, which aims to modernize water infrastructure, enhance water management practices, and build institutional capacity. The IsDB's involvement will play a pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Dr. Al Jasser stated the Bank's vision in exploring potential infrastructure projects in Kyzylorda region, including the reconstruction of key road corridors aimed at improving mobility and facilitating trade. Furthermore, the IsDB is considering opportunities in other sectors such as health, Islamic finance, and the development of railway, oil, and gas industries. These topics are expected to be part of the discussions in the upcoming meetings with other relevant ministries and stakeholders.