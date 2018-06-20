Kazakhstan and Italy debate coop issues in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with an Italian delegation, the ministry's press service informs.



Member of Italian Parliament Roberto Rampi and President of the Italian Federation for Human Rights Antonio Stango took part in the meeting.



According to the Kazakh FM, strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy, complementary economic potential, common positions on enhancing regional and global security, a dialogue between civilizations and religions, and war on international terrorism break new ground for deepening bilateral cooperation.







Besides, he briefed on the progress of realization of institutional reforms aimed at maintaining supremacy of statute law and respect for human rights.



The parties focused on ratification of the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU. The Italian MP expressed readiness to render support in intensifying ratification of the document that lays foundation for a brand new agenda for cooperation with the EU.