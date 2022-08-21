Kazakhstan and Italy mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Italian Republic mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Relations between the two countries have reached an unprecedented level over these years, including an open and fruitful dialogue, growing bilateral trade, broadening of the legal framework and strengthening of multilateral cooperation. Signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in 2009 was a landmark event for Kazakh-Italian relationship, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Today large-scale political reforms are taking place in Kazakhstan. The President of Kazakhstan proposed a programme of reforms focused on modernising the political system, improving mechanisms for the protection of human rights and building a «New Kazakhstan». In this context, dynamic relations with the Italian Republic make a substantial contribution to the implementation and promotion of reforms in Kazakhstan.

The Italian Republic is one of the largest trade and investment partners of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is an important partner of Italy in Central Asia. Italy has invested more than $15 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy over the last 30 years.

Following the first half of 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy reached $8 billion. The key areas of trade and economic cooperation are energy, exploration and extraction of natural resources, construction, infrastructure, transport, communications, agriculture, science and technology. More than 250 Italian companies successfully operate in Kazakhstan.

An Intergovernmental Task Force for Industrial and Economic Cooperation and Exchange, as well as the Kazakhstan-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group were established to develop bilateral contacts.

Given similar views on key issues of the international agenda, the two countries have established trustworthy relations within the framework of international organisations. Kazakhstan and Italy stand for strengthening the engagement between the two countries on the world stage based on the principle of mutual respect.

Inter-regional cooperation is developing dynamically. Since June of this year, a permanent air route between Milan and Almaty has been launched by the Italian airline company Neos.

In the cultural and humanitarian dimension, cooperation in education, library service and research is expanding. As part of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayuly, the «Book of words» and poems of the great philosopher have been translated into Italian language. The centres of Kazakh culture and literature are operating at the Ambrosiana Library in Milan and at the Ca’ Foscari University in Venice.

Kazakhstan and Italy have close political, economic and also historic ties, rooted in the past of the Great Silk Road and travels across the vast expanses of the Great Steppe by the famous Venetian merchant Marco Polo.

Kazakhstan is determined to continue conducting a foreign policy with the aim of comprehensive strengthening and development of strategic partnership with Italy.













Photo: gov.kz