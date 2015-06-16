ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan held a meeting in Astana. The representatives of the two countries discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of culture, art and archeology.

Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Italy in the sphere of culture and art develops more and more every year. Kazakhstani artists perform in the best Italian theatres and scientists and specialists of the archive affairs eagerly work in many archives of Italy. Italian artists and creative collectives often visit Kazakhstan and perform in the theatres of our country.

The interlocutors noted the striving of both countries for further development of partnership and exchange of experience in the cultural sphere. In particular, S. Ravagnan expressed the interest of Italy to hold the Year of Italian Culture in Kazakhstan. He noted the readiness of the diplomatic mission for holding the cultural program in the period from September 2015 through June 2016, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan informs.

A. Mukhamediuly and S. Ravagnan discussed the issue of making a documentary about travels of Marco Polo to Central Asia. The idea was initially voiced in November of 2014.

"We agreed upon considering the issue of making a documentary in the nearest future and implement this initiative within the framework of the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate," the Minister said.

During the meeting, the Ambassador told about his visit to the National Museum of Kazakhstan.