Kazakhstan and Italy signed agreement on development of tourism within EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Italy signed an agreement on development of tourism within the framework of the EXPO-2017, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly informed at the CIS press conference.

"Our main task is to develop our cooperation in the sphere of tourism because Italy is one of the leading countries in this sphere. Now we have signed an agreement on development of tourism between our countries," A. Mukhamediuly said.

According to him, the ministries of both countries establish contacts in the field of holding of international exhibitions "EXPO".

As the Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan reminded, Italy had a great experience in the tourist sector that Kazakhstan needs now.

"Presently, we are actively cooperating with Italy in the sphere of holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana, because the EXPO is successfully held in Milan this year. Obviously, we need this experience," the Minister added.