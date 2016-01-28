20:13, 28 January 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan and Italy strengthen cooperation in agricultural sphere
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov met with Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry of Italy Maurizio Martina.
Kazakhstan and Italy signed a statement on strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of agriculture.
Besides, a meeting of representatives of business of Italy and Kazakhstan was held, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informs.