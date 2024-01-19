EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:27, 19 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Italy to forge bilateral cooperation with new agreements

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakhstan and Italy inked a myriad of agreements and memorandums of the sidelines of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s first-ever official visit to Italy in the capacity of the President, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The governments of both countries signed the agreement on the status of gravesites of soldiers killed during the World War II.

    The ministries of justice of Kazakhstan and Italy agreed to cooperate with signing of the memorandum of mutual understanding.

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The memorandums of mutual understanding were signed between the Kazakh and Italian ministries of culture and information as well as science and higher education and education, university and research.

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Italian National School of Administration also agreed to cooperate in line with their respective memorandum of mutual understanding.

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund and Italy’s Cassa Depositi i Prestiti will established a joint investment fund and invest into processing, energy and logistics sectors.

    On top of that, KazMunayGas and Eni agreed to build a hybrid power plant.

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Italy
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!