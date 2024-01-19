Kazakhstan and Italy to forge bilateral cooperation with new agreements

Kazakhstan and Italy inked a myriad of agreements and memorandums of the sidelines of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s first-ever official visit to Italy in the capacity of the President, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The governments of both countries signed the agreement on the status of gravesites of soldiers killed during the World War II.

The ministries of justice of Kazakhstan and Italy agreed to cooperate with signing of the memorandum of mutual understanding.

The memorandums of mutual understanding were signed between the Kazakh and Italian ministries of culture and information as well as science and higher education and education, university and research.

The Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Italian National School of Administration also agreed to cooperate in line with their respective memorandum of mutual understanding.

Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund and Italy’s Cassa Depositi i Prestiti will established a joint investment fund and invest into processing, energy and logistics sectors.

On top of that, KazMunayGas and Eni agreed to build a hybrid power plant.

