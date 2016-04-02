Kazakhstan and Japan adopted joint statement on Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty

ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Japan adopted the statement on making the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty come into force as soon as possible at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington.

The sides confirmed their commitments to building the world free of nuclear weapons, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Joint statement of Kazakhstan and Japan making the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty come into force as soon as possible



1. On the occasion of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington we, Kazakhstan and Japan, confirm our commitment to building the world free of nuclear weapons and think that it is the most important goal of the humanity in the 21st century.

2. Given this year is the 20th anniversary of the initiation of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty and the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, again we confirm our intentions to expand the borders of the non-use of nuclear weapons until it's completely eradicated as well as confirm our commitment to making this Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty come into force as soon as possible.

3. We welcome the fact that 183 countries signed the Treaty and 164 countries ratified it. The document has now the universal nature and importance. We also call on all the countries that did not sign or ratify it to do it as soon as possible. In particular, we call on the rest eight countries of the Appendix 2, the ratification of which is necessary for the document to enter into force, to sign and ratify the document as soon as possible without waiting any longer.

4. Until the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty is ratified we call all the countries to continue to observe the moratorium on holding tests of nuclear weapons.

5. Thus, we forcefully condemn nuclear tests conducted by North Korea in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2016. We call on North Korea to refrain from conducting nuclear tests and continue to observe the international commitments.

6. Taking into account that the International Monitoring System of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization registered uncommon seismic activity right after the tests in North Korea in 2016 we can say that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization proved to be successful.