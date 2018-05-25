Kazakhstan and Japan debate digitalization issues

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Information and Communications Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev paying a working visit to Tokyo has met with the Internal Affairs and Communications Minister, reps of leading scientific and technology companies of Japan, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

At the meeting with Internal Affairs and Communications Minister of Japan Seiko Noda, the parties debated prospects for further development of information and communication cooperation between the two states as well as under the Digital Kazakhstan program.



The Kazakh delegation met with NEC Corporation authorities, one of the largest Japanese multinational providers of information technology services and products. It provides IT and network solutions to business enterprises, communications services providers and to government agencies.



Members of the Kazakh delegation held talks with Yokosuka Research Park secretary general Tetsuya Yasui to reach a provisional arrangement on cooperation between YRP and Astana Hub It startups international tech park.



They also visited Fujitsu digital transformation centre, Wireless Technology Park - 2018 exhibition.





