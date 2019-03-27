Kazakhstan and Japan pledge to boost inter-parliamentary coop

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Deputy Speaker of the Majilis of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issimbayeva has officially invited Tadamori Oshima, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, to attend the 4th meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides debated further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed interest in strengthening ties between the parliaments of the two states.



Oshima highlighted transcendent merits of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in building politically and economically strong Kazakhstan and development of Kazakhstan-Japan relations.



Besides, he congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the President of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan would further continue its sustainable development under his guidance.



Tadamori Oshima thanked for the invitation to take part in the 4th meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments.



As earlier reported, representatives of parliaments from 80 states of world and delegates of 16 international parliamentary organizations are expected to take part in the meeting slated for September 23-24.