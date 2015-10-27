Kazakhstan and Japan signed several bilateral documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe signed several bilateral documents upon completion of the talks.

In particular, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe signed a joint statement on deepening and expansion of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan.

The sides also signed a joint statement on the agreement on universal cessation of nuclear tests.

Besides, head of the Committee for Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Beisengali Tazhiyakov and Director General of Japan Financial Intelligence Centre Takashi Kinoshita signed a protocol between the represented bodies.