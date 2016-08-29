Kazakhstan and Japan to work on implementation of nuclear-free world idea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Japan will work on implementation of the idea of nuclear-free world, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Motome Takisawa told.

"71 years ago two atomic bombs took a lot of precious for us lives in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those who survived the bombs died later because of health problems. Nuclear tests continued even after that day when Japanese people were radiated on Bikini Atoll in 1946. Japan as well as Kazakhstan understands the reality of a nuclear threat. The mission of our countries is to work on implementation of the idea of the nuclear-free world," M. Takisawa said speaking at the international conference titled "Building a Nuclear-Free-World" in Astana.

According to him, cooperation of countries is necessary here. "The commitment of N. Nazarbayev to the idea of nuclear disarmament and international security is very inspiring. We think that we need practical cooperation going on between the countries possessing nuclear weapons and those that do not have those weapons in order to promote the idea of nuclear-free world," the speaker added.